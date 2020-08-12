https://www.dailywire.com/news/ceelo-green-seems-to-rip-raunchy-female-rappers-on-moral-level-during-interview-posts-statement-to-clarify-apologize

During an interview published on Sunday, musical talent CeeLo Green seemingly took a shot at female rappers, namely Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, for their raunchy lyrics and musical failure on a “moral level.”

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” Green told Far Out magazine. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

The “F*** You” singer said that some modern music indulges too much in “savagery,” and that artists should hold one another to a higher standard as to not perpetuate harmful stereotypes that become reality.

“We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content,” he said, adding, “As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard. The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.”

According to Far Out, “Green feels as though too often a musician or artist can speak not only for a whole genre but a whole business sector.”

“It’s problematic,” the 45-year-old explained, “we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone. One artist’s account does not necessarily speak for everyone. But there is a statement artistically, that one individual could make for all of us, and it would speak volumes.”

“You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate,” Green elaborated.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” he continued. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all … It comes at what cost?”

“I’m looking at my counterparts and I’m looking at the state of the union and I’m thinking if this is our present, then what is our future gonna be like? I have young grandkids; I’m wondering what examples they will have if we totally forget about our history,” added Green.

However, on Wednesday, Green posted a statement to Twitter clarifying his remarks and apologizing to the artists he mentioned by name.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding with a quote taken from and interview I did a few days ago,” the statement reads, adding that he is an “advocate” for “artistic expression” and a “fan” of Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I would never disrespect them by any means,” it continues. ” … I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and theses ladies as well as their fans.”

