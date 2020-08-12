https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chicago-democrats-attack-ronald-mcdonald-house-while-sick-children-were-inside/
Ronald McDonald Charity House in Chicago was hit by looters while families and sick children were inside
Scenes from the apocalypse
Reaction on twitter…
Looters smash the doors of the Ronald McDonald House in Streeterville with families and their sick children inside: pic.twitter.com/H1hkwJBaIv
— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) August 11, 2020