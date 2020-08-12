https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511690-chris-wallace-kamala-harris-not-far-to-the-left-despite-what-republicans-are

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceMnuchin: Democrats will ‘have a lot of explaining to do’ if they want to challenge Trump orders in court Pelosi: Trump executive actions ‘are illusions’ Trump teases order requiring insurers to cover preexisting conditions MORE on Wednesday said Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be ‘fine choice’ for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE (D-Calif.) is “a reasonably safe choice” for Democrats, adding that the presumptive vice presidential nominee isn’t very far to the left on the political spectrum.

“She is not far to the left, despite what Republicans are gonna try to say,” Wallace told “America’s Newsroom.”

His comments come a day after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be ‘fine choice’ for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE chose Harris as his running mate. After Biden’s announcement, President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE said Harris was his No. 1 pick.

“Despite the president saying yesterday that Kamala Harris was his No. 1 draft pick, that she’s the one he wanted the most, I promise you that there were a lot of people he would have liked to be running against much more,” Wallace said.

Other contenders on Biden’s VP shortlist included Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenKamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along On The Money: McConnell says it’s time to restart coronavirus talks | New report finds majority of Americans support merger moratorium | Corporate bankruptcies on pace for 10-year high Hillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook’s Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthHillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook’s Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg hails Harris’s VP nomination Women on Biden’s rumored VP short list tweet support for choice of Harris MORE (D-Ill.) and Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook’s Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg hails Harris’s VP nomination Women on Biden’s rumored VP short list tweet support for choice of Harris MORE (D-Calif.).

Harris was seen as a top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination when she kicked off her White House bid in early 2019. But her campaign failed to gain traction, with the California senator dropping out before 2020 as polls showed her far behind Biden, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins Connecticut in final presidential primary of year Vermont Rep. Peter Welch easily wins primary Three pros and three cons to Biden picking Harris MORE (I-Vt.).

“She did not do very well in the Democratic primaries for a variety of reasons. She didn’t run a great campaign,” Wallace said.

But he said she’s likely to energize voters as Biden’s running mate.

“She adds some excitement to the ticket. She’s a statement to African Americans and especially to African American women, who are the real solid core of the Democratic Party, that the party does not take them for granted,” the veteran newsman added.

The Trump campaign launched its first ad against Harris shortly after Tuesday’s announcement.

The ad slams Harris for positions she took during her presidential campaign, including her temporary support for “Medicare for All” and advocacy for police reform.

“Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony,” a narrator says in the ad, which the president tweeted to his more than 85 million followers. “But not Joe Biden. He’s not that smart. He’s called himself a transition candidate.”

