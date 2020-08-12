https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/12/cnns-oliver-darcy-wants-everybody-to-know-that-kamala-harris-former-press-secretary-is-just-one-of-twitters-spokespeople-so-no-biggie/

As we told you earlier this month, Twitter announced they had limited the Trump Team’s ability to tweet until they removed a video they claim included misinformation about COVID in children. The announcement was made by a Twitter spokesman who just happens to have once been the press secretary for Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy has been doing some 2020 reporter work by letting people know that Harris’ former press secretary isn’t making the decisions on who gets suspended or banned from Twitter — he’s just the one who will announce the news on occasion:

The “journalism” is strong with that one.

Just wait and see what CNN’s like as we get closer to the election.

There is absolutely no doubt about that.

Because THIS. Is CNN.

