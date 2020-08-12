http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KR1z2uDCnf4/

U.S. consumer prices jumped higher in July as the economy absorbed massive fiscal stimulus aimed at cushioning the pandemic’s blow on jobs and output.

The Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index moved 0.6 percent higher for the consecutive second month, doubling the 0.3 percent forecast by economists. Compared with a year ago, the CPI is up 1 percent, about two-tenths of a percentage point above expectations.

The two consecutive monthly gains suggest that the federal government’s huge reponse to the coronavirus—including $1,2000 checks to most Americans, $250 billion in $600 a week enhancements to unemployment benefits, and hundreds of billions of dollars of aid to small businesses—has boosted demand even as the economy faced massive constraints from lockdowns, social distancing, and high unemployment.

Core consumer prices, which eliminate the effects of changes in the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.6 percent, beating expectations for a 0.2 percent rise. Over the last 12 month, core CPI is up 1.6 percent.

The gasoline index continued to rise in July after increasing sharply in June and accounted for about one-quarter of the monthly increase, the Labor Department said. This was partially offset by the 0.4 percent decline in the food index. The index for food at home fell 1.1 percent after rising 0.7 percent in June.

Some of the grocery store items that had risen sharply in recent months saw price declines in July. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs dropped 3.8 percent in July. This was led by the price for beef, which fell 8.2 percent in July after increasing sharply in recent months. Five of the six major categories of food got less pricey in the month. Over the pat year, the gauge for prices of food at home is up 4.6 percent.

There’s evidence of rising demand for dining out. The index for food away from home rose 0.5 percent in July, the same boost it saw in June. The index for full-service restaurant meals increased 0.4 percent, following a 0.9-percent increase in June. Compared with a year ago, full-service restaurant prices are up 2.9 percent.

The airline fares index increased 5.4 percent in July following a 2.6-percent rise in June, highlighting the fact that Americans are slowly flying more this summer than they were in late spring. Compared with a year ago, however, prices are down 23.7 percent.

The measure of appliance prices rose 1.1 percent in July, following a 1.7 percent rise in June. Compared with a year ago, these are up 4.4 percent.

Prices of new cars and trucks rose 0.8 percent and are up 0.5 percent compared with a year ago. The index for used cars and trucks increased 2.3 percent over the month, ending a 3-month string of declines.

The prices of clothing, which declined a lot as people staying at home shopped for apparel less, rose 1.1 percent. Compared with a year ago, apparel prices are down 6.5 percent. Footwear prices rose 1.2 percent in July and 1.4 percent in June but are still down 3.3 percent from a year ago.

