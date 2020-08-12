https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/creepy-george-soros-attacks-president-trump-calls-trickster-undermines-democracy-soros-undermines-rule-law-across-western-world/

We’ve reported on Creepy George Soros and his actions that have destroyed the inner cities in the US. Today he claims that

Creepy George Soros was interviewed by 60 Minutes years ago. In this infamous interview Soros claimed to have no shame for turning in fellow Jews to the Nazis in World War II Hungary. The Nazis stole from the Jews and Soros claimed that if he didn’t do it, someone else would. This is the man many believe is behind today’s modern corrupt Democrat Party:

[embedded content]

Soros was reportedly behind the airport protests after President Trump’s election. A week before that Soros was reportedly behind 50 Groups involved in the ‘Women’s Protests’ the day after the inauguration. Before that, Soros was connected to the groups demanding election recounts after the November 8th election and Soros money was funding more protests during these efforts. And DC Leaks released information showing that Soros funded Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

We also reported that far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States. Many of his backed candidates have won their races and are causing havoc across the country.

US Attorney General Bill Barr spoke with Martha MacCallum on FOX News. Bill Barr called out George Soros for subverting the legal system in the US and creating more crime and violence.

Via Jack Posoiec.

AG Barr calls out how Soros is subverting our legal system and leading to more crime and violence pic.twitter.com/fAdCQY6BEi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 21, 2019

Attorney Bill Barr is right!

Soros-backed District Attorneys are causing mayhem across the US:

St. Louis–

Chicago–

St. Louis again–

Boston–

Philly–

And St. Louis again–

Soros also backed the new District Attorney in San Francisco — Bill Ayers’ stepson Chesa Boudin.

It is no wonder why Soros groups are banned from entire countries.

Today it was reported that Soros was interviewed in Italy and he shared the following:

We are in a crisis, the worst crisis in my lifetime since the Second World War. I would describe it as a revolutionary moment when the range of possibilities is much greater than in normal times. What is inconceivable in normal times becomes not only possible but actually happens. People are disoriented and scared. They do things that are bad for them and for the world.’

Next creepy Soros stated the following audacious comments:

Even in the United States, a confidence trickster like Trump can be elected president and undermine democracy from within,” he said. “But in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules. And above all you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November.” Until then, however, Soros warned that Trump “remains very dangerous,” because “he’s fighting for his life and he will do anything to stay in power.” He added that Trump will be held accountable for his violations of the Constitution if he loses the presidency.

The creepy villain who is doing all he can to destroy the rule of law in the inner cities continues to attack President Trump. Clearly evil does not like good.

