https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-crew-member-injured-after-air-force-helicopter-shot-at-over-virginia_3459264.html

A U.S. Air Force crew member was injured after a military helicopter was shot at over Virginia on Wednesday, said officials.

“On Monday, August 10, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby,” the FBI Washington Field Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The FBI said that one person in the helicopter sustained a non-life-threatening injury. It’s not clear if the crew member was shot, but the person was treated and released from a nearby hospital, according to the federal law enforcement agency.

The FBI added that it’s currently investigating the incident along with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The U.S. Air Force’s 316th wing confirmed an incident occurred but made no mention of the shooting.

“A UH-1N Huey helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews conducted an emergency landing at 12:43 pm on August 10th in Manassas, Va during a routine training mission,” the statement read, adding that it is investigating along with the FBI.

The Air Force said it takes threats “to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at this time.”

It’s not clear if the helicopter sustained any damage in the shooting.

Officials at Joint Base Andrews did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People who live near the area who have information should contact the FBI at 202-278-2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

