By David Harris Jr.

It’s time for black Americans to seriously reconsider their support for the Democrat Party — it’s now unquestionably evident that the left is completely out of touch with our community and our values.

Just days ago, presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden — who has repeatedly made racist comments about blacks over the course of his calamitous presidential campaign — once again demonstrated why he does not deserve our support this November.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona,” he continued. “So it’s a very diverse community.”

Evidently, Biden thinks black voters hold uniform views about every major political issue, regardless of where they live.

Remarkably, Biden stood by his remarks, “clarifying” that his statement was not intended to portray the black community as a monolith. “My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future,” he said.

It’s tough to take Biden’s words seriously, though, because this is hardly the first time he has expressed gross condescension toward black Americans.

Only a few short weeks ago, the presumptive Democrat nominee was telling black voters that we would be traitors to our own race if we don’t support him in this election. To make matters worse, he did so while rudely rejecting an invitation to do a follow-up interview with a prominent black radio host who expressed interest in asking the candidate a few additional questions.

“Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said in an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God in May.

Biden is not the only Democrat who is taking black voters for granted, either.

For the past several weeks, the entire Democrat Party establishment has embraced an aggressive campaign to dismantle police departments across America — a misguided movement led mainly by affluent white liberals that would only destabilize black communities and promote violent crime.

In fact, the devastating consequences have already been felt in cities such as New York, where the ongoing effort to shift resources away from law enforcement has triggered a dramatic spike in shootings and homicides.

Contrary to what many Democrats seem to think, black voters don’t want to get rid of all cops simply because there are a few bad apples. The people whose lives and livelihoods are actually at stake know that urban communities need better police, not no police. According to a recent Gallup poll, a whopping 81 percent of black Americans actually want to maintain or increase the current levels of law enforcement in their neighborhoods, especially if they can have confidence that officers will treat residents with courtesy and respect.

“Most Black Americans want the police to spend at least as much time in their area as they currently do, indicating that they value the need for the service that police provide,” Gallup concluded.

Of course, these findings directly contradict the prevailing narrative in the mainstream media, and raise legitimate questions about the authenticity of the entire “defund the police” movement. The Democrat Party’s continued support for anti-police extremists proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Joe Biden and his cronies are completely out of touch with the needs and interests of the black community. It’s time for black Americans to reconsider our political allegiances.

David Harris Jr is a fellow of the Falkirk Center, Host of the David J Harris Jr podcast, Founder of UncorkedLiving.com, and the author of Why I Couldn’t Stay Silent.

