https://thepostmillennial.com/dc-mayor-orders-words-defund-the-police-paved-over

Yesterday night, construction crews arrived under orders from Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington DC, in order to pave over the portion of the mural painted at the recently inaugurated Black Lives Matter Plaza that said “defund the police.”

“Defund the police” is not a slogan that is polling well for Biden. | DC Mayor Muriel Bowser today ordered construction crews to pave over the “defund the police” portion of Black Lives Matter Plaza, on 16th Street near the White House. | pic.twitter.com/M6VkS2cK2J — Mike (@Doranimated) August 12, 2020

The mural itself was commissioned by the city government, and originally just read “black lives matter” in big yellow letters. The next day, however, activists added “defund the police” next to it.

Ironically, the same workers who performed the work were ordered by the mayor to refresh the paint on both the original and added slogans. It seems the mayor didn’t have a problem with it the first time around.

“Defund the police” has been one of the main points of the BLM movement nationwide, and indeed even in other countries. Recently, BLM groups have taken on all sorts of issues as their own that go far beyond the pale of police brutality.

Mayor Bowser gave an interview in which she stated in very broad terms that public safety has to do with a lot of other things than just policing, but that she didn’t plan to alter the DC police budget.

Many online have speculated that the Democrat mayor’s move to pave over the “defund the police” mural is connected to how politically inconvenient the message is for Joe Biden, who just picked Kamala Harris, the former top cop of California as his running mate.