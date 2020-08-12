https://lidblog.com/recess-threatens-covid-package/

Americans far and wide are facing a fiscal reckoning in the coming weeks, as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer in the summer heat. recess threatens COVID package

The illness, and the need to employ social distancing to help prevent its spread, have shuttered a great many businesses around the nation. Facets of the economy such as the restaurant and sports industries have been stymied incredibly, putting untold millions of Americans out of work. This has led to one of the most severe financial downturns that America has ever faced, and, without assistance from the federal government, there is a humanitarian disaster waiting in the wings.

Amid all of this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for a recess…and some of her fellow Democrats are enraged at the prospect of hanging the American people out to dry.’

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, called the House’s planned monthlong recess “absurd” and urged Congress to continue working on coronavirus relief legislation. take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to The Lid updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Khanna, a progressive, said he’s remained in Washington advocating for a deal between Congress and the White House. “I think Congress should be in session,” Khanna said Tuesday during a Facebook town hall with his constituents. “I think it’s absurd for Congress to be going on a break during a pandemic and a national crisis.”

And he added:

“I don’t think this is a smart move to recess and I agree with you,” Khanna said in response to a constituent’s question. “I share your frustration.”

More alarming still is the possibility that Pelosi and other Democratic leaders could be delaying an agreement and allowing the crisis to worsen in order to harm incumbent Republican President Donald Trump’s chances of reelection in November.

Interestingly on Wednesday Pelosi said a deal must be made soon. “I hope not, no. People will die,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked if she thinks Congress will wait until September to act on relief. Then why is congress on vacation? The next day that the House is scheduled to be in session is Sept.14th.

And why are Pelosi and Schumer refusing to talk? Per the Associated Press, the White House’s top negotiator tried to revive stalled talks Wednesday over coronavirus aid, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the “overture,” saying the Trump administration is still refusing to meet them halfway

Much of this post was first seen at Liberty Hub

https://lidblog.com

recess threatens COVID package

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

