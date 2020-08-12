https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-purchase-antifa-com-domain/

UPDATE — This story was originally posted at 4:30 this afternoon. Sometime in the last hour, the website stopped redirecting to the Biden campaign. We will update this story with more details when they become available.

Type Antifa.com into your browser and watch what happens

Democrats purchase Antifa . com domain name It automatically redirects to Biden campaign website.https://t.co/iXsYCGEuwE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 12, 2020

Here’s the domaIn whois registry…

