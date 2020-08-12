https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/US-democrats-election-interference/2020/08/12/id/981766

Democrats are sounding off about the possibility of Russia interfering in the upcoming presidential election, The Hill reports.

To prevent a repeat from 2016, many top lawmakers and party officials are working to warn voters of the possibility.

During a recent interview with CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Russia was interfering “24/7” in this year’s election.

“They did so in 2016, and they are doing so now. The American people, I believe they should decide who the president of the United States is, not Vladimir Putin making that decision for us,” she added.

Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina agreed that Russia is inserting itself in the election. Evanina said that their goal is to “denigrate” Joe Biden and others it views as anti-Russian “establishment.”

“Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television,” Evanina said.

Some Republican lawmakers said officials need to pay attention to China and Iran as well as Russia. Other Democrats say it is Russia that poses the biggest threat to the election.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said only Russia has “the capability and intention to significantly disrupt the 2020 American election.”

“It’s not Iran. It’s not North Korea. It’s not China. It’s Russia,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it would be a “serious mistake” to ignore China and Iran while agreeing that Russia remains a “significant threat.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., described the intel given to lawmakers behind closed doors as “absolutely chilling.”

Investigations into the 2016 election found that Russia interfered in the election with a focus of helping Trump.

Trump denies any claims that Russia is working against Biden to help him get reelected, according to The Hill.

