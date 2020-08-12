https://www.dailywire.com/news/despite-chicago-police-chief-demand-for-accountability-first-looter-goes-free-on-500-bond

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown unloaded on reporters Monday, the Daily Wire reported, blasting the Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, and others responsible for handling criminal matters for failing to ensure looters and rioters, arrested in the first round of incidents in May, faced consequences.

Despite his pleas, the first of Sunday’s looters, arraigned Tuesday, was required to post just a $500 bond, despite allegedly breaking into the windows of the Burberry boutique and reportedly assaulting a Chicago police officer with a brick, per CWB Chicago.

“At 12:52 a.m. Monday, two cops assigned to help deal with looting on the Magnificent Mile allegedly saw [suspect Demisck] Lomax holding a brick next to a window at the Burberry store, 633 North Michigan,” CWB reports. “They watched as he threw the brick into the store’s window and officers moved in…When a sergeant approached Lomax, the Joliet resident wound up and threw a brick at the cop, striking him in the hand, Murphy said. Police chased Lomax down Ontario Street and arrested him.”

Other looters threw “rocks, a clay pot, and other objects” at officers as they led Lomax away.

In Chicago bond court Tuesday, prosecutors charged Lomax, who has “three prior felony convictions for narcotics-related crimes,” “with felony aggravated battery of a police officer, criminal damage to property, resisting police, and announced their intention to also charge Lomax with looting in an afternoon,” but a Cook County judge let Lomax go on just a $5,000 bond, of which Lomax was only required to pay 10%, or $500. His family posted the bond.

Superintendent Brown pointed to similar cases from May as a reason why offenders were so willing to take to the streets Sunday night, after seeing a social media post that claimed officers had shot an unarmed 15-year-old boy on the city’s south side, and that called for looters to take to the streets with ski masks and tools.

“Criminals took to the streets with the confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions,” Brown said in his press conference. “Let me say that again: Criminals took to the streets with the confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions.”

“These looters act as if there are no consequences for their behavior. And they base that on what happened previously, that we made a lot of arrests during May and June and not many of those cases were prosecuted to the fullest extent,” he continued. “We have to have consequences for the arrests that Chicago Police officers make, through great threat to their own safety, they’re being shot at to make these arrests. And these looters, these thieves, these criminals are emboldened by no consequences in the criminal system. They get released, many charges get dropped.”

Chicago State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office, as The Daily Wire reported Tuesday, has dismissed thousands of felony cases — including sex assault, gun, and even homicide charges — since she took office, tried to defend herself against Brown’s claims by saying many of the looters arrested in May and June have yet to have their day in court.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

