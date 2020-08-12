https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/did-joe-biden-have-to-use-a-script-in-his-basement-call-with-kamala-harris-on-tuesday/

Here’s the moment Joe Biden asked Kamala Harris to be his running mate via his official photographer:

But is that a script on his desk?

Yes. Yes, it is:

It also looks like he’s got a “Hagar the Horrible” cartoon on his desk:

LOL:

And why is he using his iPhone for a video chat on his laptop?

Honest question here. WTF is going on?

Oh, and he’s still in his basement:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...