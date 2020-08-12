https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/did-joe-biden-have-to-use-a-script-in-his-basement-call-with-kamala-harris-on-tuesday/
Here’s the moment Joe Biden asked Kamala Harris to be his running mate via his official photographer:
VP TIME with @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/44hLr4KrBK
— Adam Schultz (@schultzinit) August 11, 2020
But is that a script on his desk?
Most of his congratulatory script (under the iPhone) is visible here. https://t.co/ZKtUy1K1UR
— David Gura (@davidgura) August 11, 2020
Yes. Yes, it is:
>@JoeBiden leaves nothing to chance in call to @KamalaHarris to ask her to be his VP: “I’m calling you today…” “…decided I would like you…” “…effort to win back the…” “…be our nation’s next…” “…you are entitled to know why I chose you. There are three reasons” https://t.co/bMb8abYj8r pic.twitter.com/pQW0hztyuT
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 11, 2020
It also looks like he’s got a “Hagar the Horrible” cartoon on his desk:
is that a hagar ‘toon https://t.co/flx3TqHOis
— rat king (@MikeIsaac) August 11, 2020
LOL:
Interesting comic strip on @JoeBiden’s desk. https://t.co/4neIfEYhM5 pic.twitter.com/uJFDuknP5P
— Khaver Siddiqi (@thekarachikid) August 11, 2020
And why is he using his iPhone for a video chat on his laptop?
Okay, but who is on the iPhone? https://t.co/SNYVmthko2
— Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) August 11, 2020
Honest question here. WTF is going on?
What’s up with the zoom and the call on speaker? Did Biden conference someone in? (And who?!) https://t.co/qRhKEjZP6N
— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) August 11, 2020
Oh, and he’s still in his basement:
Looks like @JoeBiden is still in his basement. #HidinBiden https://t.co/f8bKoB68WJ
— PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) August 11, 2020
