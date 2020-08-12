https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dirty-jew-black-men-beat-jewish-man-unconscious-elevator/

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) — A French Jewish man has told police he was beaten by two men in the elevator of a Paris building where his parents live and called a “dirty Jew.”

The alleged victim, 29, said two Black men followed him into the elevator on Thursday, according to his police complaint and the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, the nongovernmental watchdog group wrote in a statement Tuesday.

BNVCA identified the alleged victim only as David S. He sustained minor injuries to the face and throat.

