The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday accused Yale University of illegally discriminating against white and Asian-American students in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The federal agency found that most white and Asian Americans hoping to gain admission to the prestigious institution had a significantly smaller chance of getting in compared to African Americans.

“For the great majority of applicants, Asian Americans and whites have only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials. Yale rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit,” the DOJ declared in a press release.

The DOJ determined that race plays a pivotal role in Yale’s admissions decisions, going beyond what the Supreme Court has deemed permissible.

“Although the Supreme Court has held that colleges receiving federal funds may consider applicants’ race in certain limited circumstances as one of a number of factors, the Department of Justice found Yale’s use of race is anything but limited. Yale uses race at multiple steps of its admissions process resulting in a multiplied effect of race on an applicant’s likelihood of admission, and Yale racially balances its classes.”

Yale consents to comply with Title VI in order to obtain millions in taxpayer dollars, according to the Justice Department.

“The Department of Justice has demanded Yale agree not to use race or national origin in its upcoming 2020-2021 undergraduate admissions cycle, and, if Yale proposes to consider race or national origin in future admissions cycles, it must first submit to the Department of Justice a plan demonstrating its proposal is narrowly tailored as required by law, including by identifying a date for the end of race discrimination,” according to the press release.

