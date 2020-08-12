https://newsthud.com/george-soros-son-congratulates-harris-calls-her-our-future-vice-president/

Alexander Soros, the son of activist billionaire George Soros tweeted congratulations to Senator Kamala Harris shortly after Joe Biden announced his pick.

Soros wrote “Congratulations to our future Vice President @KamalaHarris!”

The son of the billionaire magnate added “History in the making! #VPPick #BidenHarris2020”

In June, Alexander tweeted a “Happy Fathers day” to “the greatest @georgesoros.”

In her first tweet post-being announced as Biden’s running mate, Harris wrote:

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals.

I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.

