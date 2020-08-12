https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fivethirtyeight-projection-simulation/2020/08/12/id/981754

The FiveThirtyEight website is predicting that Democrat Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump in the November election.

After running 40,000 election simulations, the site said its computers ruled in favor of Biden 71 times out of 100 of the selected outcomes while Trump won 29 times.

According to the analysis, Biden would win key states such as Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Nevada and Michigan. In 2016, Trump won all those states except for Minnesota and Nevada.

Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight, would notch victories in North and South Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Georgia and Ohio, all states he won four years ago.

In terms of the Electoral College, Biden is predicted to earn 323 votes to Trump’s 215. Biden is also forecast to win the popular vote, 53% to 46%.

Biden announced Tuesday that he has selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

