Last April, before presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden decided to enter the race for president, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), then a contender, told supporters at a campaign event that she “believed” the women who had come forward with allegations of inappropriate touching against the former vice president.

Now, Harris has been tapped as Biden’s running mate heading into the general election in November.

Evidently, her concerns about Biden’s behavior either changed or were not persuasive enough to dissuade her from a chance at becoming the next vice president.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said at an April presidential campaign event in Nevada, according to The Hill.

When asked if she thought Biden should run, she replied: “He’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do.”

Harris’ comments followed a slew of allegations from several women, including former Democratic Nevada state lawmaker Lucy Flores, who made the first accusation in an essay in the New York Magazine.

Flores wrote that she “had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before” when, in 2014, during her run for lieutenant governor, Biden put his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair, and kissed her during a campaign rally.

Flores’ accusation was followed by another from Amy Lappos, who told the Hartford Courant that the former vice president also touched her inappropriately at a fundraiser in Connecticut in 2009. Two more women, Caitlyn Caruso and D.J. Hill, then made accusations in the New York Times shortly after.

In response to the allegations, Biden initially appeared to shrug them off, saying he only was sorry that he “didn’t understand more” and insisting that he had “never been disrespectful, intentionally, to a man or a woman.”

In a video posted to his Twitter account at around the same time, Biden acknowledged that “social norms are changing” and vowed to respect women’s “personal space.”

In late March, Biden was also accused of sexual assault by one of his former Senate staffers, Tara Reade, in 1993.

Reade later claimed that she tried to reach out to Harris’ campaign in regards to her allegation but never got an answer. Sabrina Singh, a senior adviser to Harris, told Axios, “we have no record of any request.”

