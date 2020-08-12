https://www.theepochtimes.com/ford-recalls-500000-vehicles-over-brake-hose-issue_3459465.html

Ford Motor Company announced it is recalling about 500,000 vehicles in North America due to front brake jounce hoses that are at risk of rupturing.

The company said Wednesday that it is issuing a recall affecting 2015–2018 Ford Edge built in their Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, from June 24, 2014, until December 21, 2017.

The firm is also recalling 2016–2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles that were built at the same plant from November 11, 2014, to December 21, 2017.

According to a news release, the firm said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the brake jounce hoses.

These recalls affect 488,594 vehicles in the United States and U.S. territories, 62,876 vehicles in Canada, and 7,140 in Mexico, the Detroit-based company said.

Owners can take them into dealers, who will replace the faulty parts with new ones.

Ford also said there are two other recalls involving other issues, affecting some 2020 Lincoln Corsair vehicles that “have insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket.”

The recall affects 2,965 U.S. vehicles, 491 in Canada, and 141 in Mexico, according to Ford. They were made at Ford’s Louisville, Kentucky plant between January 7, 2019, and October 21, 2019.

The firm said it is recalling 2020 Ford F-150s that were made at the firm’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri on June 30 and July 1 of 2020. Some 431 vehicles might have an improper attachment nut fastening the positive battery cable.

The company warned that the issue may result in increased potential for incremental heat generation during the start cycle as well as the electrical arcing, which could start a fire. No fires have been reported.

Owners can send their vehicles to a dealer for a replacement unit.

