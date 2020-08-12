https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fox-news-resurrects-tgps-2019-report-kamala-harriss-ties-jussie-smollett-attempted-modern-day-lynching/

In September 2019 TGP reported on ties between Jussie Smollett and US Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Last night FOX News resurrected these connections.

Last September we posted an article noting these connections:

Jussie Smollett held a number of conversations with Cory Booker and Kamala Harris about supporting their sponsored Justice for Victims of Lynching Act and providing the needed public momentum for the bill to pass the Senate and House. TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as VP Nominee – Who Accused Him of Racism The timeline of these conversations (December 21-January 18, 2019) suggests that the death threat letter he sent himself (January 22-23) and his staged attack (January 29), were timed to create an opinion groundswell to support the bill and prop the political and professional career of the three masterminds. It is noteworthy that both, Harris and Booker released separate statements condemning Smollet’s attack using the following identical language “an attempted modern-day lynching” – At the time Booker released his statement at 12:09 PM and Harris hers at 1:30 PM they could not have possibly known what the motive for the attack was because the police were only a few hours into the investigation.

We noted last September that, “All material evidence suggest that parts of the event were influenced by Booker and Harris”.

Smollett was friends with the Obamas –

We noted the State’s Attorney for Cooke County, Kim Foxx, is connected to a number of Democrats including the Clintons, Harris, Booker and Jesse Jackson (see picture above).

We also noted that attorney Tina Tchen worked with Kim Foxx to drop the charges against Smollett –

And then we connected Tchen to the Obamas.

We asked who beside Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama, and Jesse Jackson Sr/Jr. (another big-time felon), were in on the decision that Smollett’s punishment should be limited to forfeiting his $10K bail and volunteering with Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition for 16 hours? And who worked out, coordinated, and blessed the details of this settlement?

Overall the Smollett case is connected to the deepest of the Deep State Democrat Party –

Last night FOX News resurrected our post. FOX News reported:

Sen. Kamala Harris, who was picked to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Tuesday, once called actor Jussie Smollett’s claims of being attacked an “attempted modern-day lynching” in January 2019 when reports of it first surfaced. The California senator eventually reversed course weeks later, saying she was “sad, frustrated, and disappointed” after authorities said Smollett may have faked the attack.

What a corrupt mess the Democrats in Chicago and around the US have created. This is what they want for the entire US.

We must stop them.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

