A Syrian father and son have been convicted by a German court for smuggling a teen girl into Germany and forcing her to serve as a slave, with the son raping her at least four times.

Ahmad E. and his 22-year-old son Khaled E. both came to Germany as asylum seekers and were convicted of several charges relating to the abduction and enslavement of Katbeh A., who was brought to Germany in order to marry Khaled E. and give birth to a child in Germany.

The teen, who was smuggled across the Balkan migrant route, had sexual relations with the 22-year-old and eventually gave birth to a son in February of 2019.

Following the birth, the two men planned to take her out of the country and leave her in the Middle East, but Katbeh A. was able to get to a Turkish migrant camp where she stayed for three months before returning to Germany where she now lives in a women’s shelter with her son, Bild reports.

48-year-old Ahmad E. was found guilty of abducting a minor, coercion, and people trafficking — but sentenced to a mere two years and three months in prison.

His son Khaled, meanwhile, is said to have strangled, raped, and beaten the young woman and even whipped her with a belt if she did not do as he commanded. Only when she kissed his feet did the he release her.

Much of the abuse was documented by Katbeh A. on her mobile phone, with some of the incidents occurring while she was pregnant. The 22-year-old was found guilty of four counts of rape and two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Both men face deportation following the completion of their sentences — although Germany’s record on following through with deportation orders is weak.

In recent years, there have been many cases of migrants forcing other migrants into some form of modern slavery.

In Italy, for example, Nigerian mafia groups have forced young migrant girls into sexual slavery, while Chinese nationals in Italy were recently caught using African migrants as modern slaves in their textile business.

