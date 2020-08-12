https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/doug-collins-its-sort-of-scary-that-they-always-have-in-the-basement/

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., joked Monday that the viral video of Joe Biden riding a bike on Saturday was clearly an example of talented Hollywood editing.

Collins said he was initially surprised that Biden was able to get on a bicycle to “go forward,” and told the “Todd Starnes Show” not to “count out CGI,” which is the acronym for Computer-Generated Imagery commonly seen in animated movies.

Collins—along with other influential Republicans—poked fun at Biden over what they said was an obvious photo-op to prove his health after widespread speculation about his cognitive ability.

“It is sort of scary that they always have him in the basement, but Jill Biden [his wife] gets to go out and do interviews in other places. I mean, what’s the difference here? Again, they’re so cocooning him and I think the American people are starting to see the real reason here.”

Collins said that Biden has become a liability for his own campaign due to remarkably offensive comments that would send any Republican packing. The media is so determined to see Trump’s defeat that journalists are willing to even overlook Biden’s recent comments contrasting black and Latino voters.

WAR ZONE: Chicago Police Attacked by Rampaging Mob, Shots Fired https://t.co/7BrjiUeuOb via @toddstarnes — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 10, 2020

“What you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things. You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community,” Biden said. He later tried to clarify his comments.

What does Joe Biden’s staged bike ride have to do w/ the fact that he can’t remember where he is 50% of the time?

If @realDonaldTrump had 2 brain aneurysms, like Joe has had, the media would go nuts even if no symptom were manifest.

Bides shows symptoms of mental decline daily! https://t.co/sKtj55quu7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2020

Biden’s bike ride seemed to clear any doubt CNN’s Brian Stelter may have had. The CNN host ran the video and seemed to cheer Biden on as though he was calling the last leg of the Tour de France.

“This is Joe Biden out there on a vigorous bike ride,” Stelter said. “Not wearing a helmet but definitely wearing a mask, by the way.”

He said the right-wing narrative has been that Biden is falling apart at the seams “and there he is riding a bike.”

Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to call out Stelter’s commentary.

“What does Joe Biden’s staged bike ride have to do w/ the fact that he can’t remember where he is 50% of the time? If @realdonaldtrump had 2 brain aneurysms, like Joe has had, the media would go nuts even if no symptom were manifest. Biden shows symptoms of mental decline daily.”

