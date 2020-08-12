https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/harris-directly-responsible-persecution-undercover-journalists/

Not only is Joe Biden running mate Kamala Harris pro-abortion, she’s anti-free speech on the topic, contend the two undercover pro-life journalists targeted by Harris when she was California’s attorney general.

David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress released more than a dozen videos showing Planned Parenthood executives discussing getting paid for the body parts of unborn children.

One famously argued for more pay because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

The abortion industry responded with civil and criminal lawsuits. One of those cases was brought by the state of California, under Harris, against the two journalists.

The case continues along with a countersuit by Daleiden against Harris and Planned Parenthood alleging they conspired to violate his civil rights by means of a criminal prosecution brought in bad faith.

The Thomas More Society is the lead defense counsel for Daleiden.

Mat Staver, general counsel of Liberty Counsel, which is defending Merritt, told WND that Harris was “directly responsible for the persecution and prosecution of David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt.”

“She is the one who initiated the criminal investigation,” he said.

And it was Harris who dispatched law enforcement officers to Daleiden’s home to confiscate the undercover videos.

Harris also used an affidavit against the journalists from a person who claimed the videos were illegally recorded secretly in locations where “there was an expectation of privacy.”

However, many of the videos were recorded in restaurants with passers-by, and at least one was taken in an elevator where members of the public were able to listen to the conversation, he said.

He said Harris, and successor Xavier Becerra, have pursued an ideological agenda using the resources of the state of California.

He pointed out that never before have undercover journalists been charged for their investigations, which are protected by the First Amendment.

LifeSiteNews reported last November some of the more gruesome facts that arose from court testimony.

One is that “abortionists intentionally rip out hearts from babies while they’re still beating.”

Dr. Theresa Deisher of Stanford University School of Medicine testified that “some of the babies had to have beating hearts when they were harvested.”

“Once the heart goes into contraction, you can’t get it to come out of that position,” she explained, according to LifeSite, so it “has to be beating and be arrested in a relaxed position” by perfusing it with a potassium solution. Then it can be restarted electrically after transportation.

Deisher called it the “most horrific thing” about the baby-parts scandal.

“Basically, to cut through what that means, it means that the baby hearts that are being sold to biomedical companies … have to be harvested from the chest of living babies,” LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon Van Maren said. “Their hearts have to be cut out while they’re beating. This is a monumental barbarism.”

The Thomas More Society said Daleiden and Merritt posed as tissue buyers to obtain information about the body parts sales.

The videos triggered calls in Congress for investigation and charges if warranted.

Tom Brejcha, chief counsel of the Thomas More Society, warned that Harris’s probe of the undercover journalists could have far-reaching effects.

“If journalists can be prosecuted and charged as criminals for undercover reporting, what will that do to the exposés that hold businesses and politicians accountable? If reporters are no longer able to freely investigate potential wrongdoing, the American public will be robbed of important facts that would otherwise remain hidden. The disturbingly aggressive prosecution of David Daleiden is an overreach that reeks of tyranny and oppression.

“This fight over David’s First Amendment Rights – and the people’s right to know what the abortion industry is desperately trying to keep hidden – is far from over,” stated Brejcha. “The United States Constitution, its Amendments, and the Bill of Rights are precious, and worth much more than the millions of dollars that the abortion industry has spent over the last five years in the effort to silence truth and leave the American citizenry ignorant of these horrific crimes they want to keep hidden at all costs.”

In fact, abortionists have admitted under oath to things they previously denied.

The CMP has released a video documenting the contradictions:

The undercover videos remain online at this link.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The “Lamborghini” executive:

Paying attention to who’s in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a “valid exchange”:

