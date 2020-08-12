https://www.dailywire.com/news/haworth-kamala-harris-must-not-win
After weeks of speculation, Joe Biden finally announced that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be his running mate.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.