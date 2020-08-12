https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/08/12/here-are-5-crucial-reasons-why-kamala-harris-cant-be-trusted-with-your-civil-rights-n780618

Vice President Joe Biden’s choice for his veep, Kamala Harris, is a well-known entity, a transactional politician who exploits the latest headlines to further her career the way a selfish opportunist would photobomb the bride’s selfie.

When Minneapolis was burning, Harris tweeted support for an organization raising bail money for Minnesota rioters and looters.

Under what circumstances is it acceptable for a senator, much less a former state attorney general, to shill for lawless thugs destroying others’ property – the police precinct for example – to get bail?

For sleeping with married San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown – an affair to which Brown admits – Harris was awarded a series of jobs, the next one better than the last – and a 7-series BMW to tool around on the winding streets of Baghdad by the Bay. He later helped her become the district attorney to launch her political career.

As a sitting senator, Harris was the first one out of the gate to sidle up to Jussie Smollett and come to his defense for his fake hate crime. Jussie is a talented entertainer, Kamala, but there’s a reason he has to read other peoples‘ words on TV in order to sound sane. Sure, of course, there were two white,” This is MAGA country!” nutters out on a freezing Chicago morning at 2:30 a.m. waiting for him to come out of a sandwich shop.

Was she even listening to his words? The politics trumped sound reason and logic.

And that’s just a small example of her transactional nature and why she’ll sell out common sense and reason if they get in the way of her getting to that microphone. Like a running back who exploits a small hole between two linebackers, Harris always moves toward the klieg lights and the politically expedient. Her transactional nature and her own very questionable history with the law as California attorney general is why she can’t be trusted with your rights. That’s because she’s chucked other peoples’ civil rights and traded them in for a lectern, a microphone, and political power.

Here are just five examples of how Kamala Harris throws her legal weight around. They should tell you all you need to know about the would-be vice president’s autocratic proclivities and why you should run like hell in the opposite direction.

1. Harris uses the law to attack climate ‘deniers’

Over at National Review, the estimable Kevin Williamson gives an airing to two of Harris’s most notorious political and legal moves that were so corrupt they left people slack-jawed – stunned – she would use her office for so outrageous an abuse of power.

Williamson notes that as attorney general, Harris “was a leader in the junta of Democratic state attorneys general that attempted to criminalize dissent in the matter of global warming, using her office’s investigatory powers to target and harass non-profit policy groups while she and her counterpart in New York attempted to shake down Exxon on phony fraud cases.”

Harris’ efforts to shake down Exxon with New York AG Eric Schneiderman — who was turned out of office, though never prosecuted, for abusing four women — showed her willingness to criminalize political views with which Democrats differed.

The two attorneys general created a group called “AGs United for Clean Power” and used it to criminalize and prosecute people for having differing views on climate change.

2. Harris kept innocent people in prison to hide her office’s lawlessness

Harris let innocent people sit in prison rather than confess to her abject lawlessness in their cases.

As Williamson puts it, Harris fought “to uphold wrongful convictions that had been secured through official misconduct that included evidence tampering, false testimony and the suppression of crucial information by prosecutors.”

Not only did Harris fight convicts’ efforts to prove their innocence claims based on her office’s lawlessness, but after they were found innocent, Harris fought their ability to get compensation.

3. Harris targets reporter for Planned Parenthood baby body parts exposé

In what could be her most egregious overstep in 2015, Harris, a reliable friend to abortion specialists Planned Parenthood, allowed her ties to the political group color her response to an exposé showing the abortion corporation sold baby body parts to labs. Instead of calling for an investigation into Planned Parenthood for its unethical and illegal behavior, Harris met with the abortion giant to complain about the damning videos. It seems Planned Parenthood called in a political favor.

Two weeks later, the head of the group exposing the disgusting practice of parting-out dead newly-killed babies, The Center for Medical Progress’s David Daleiden, had his Orange County apartment ransacked by Harris’s investigators. According to court documents, investigators wanted to get their hands on the original recordings. They settled for all his copies (the originals were with an attorney) equalling 40 terabytes, and all of Daleiden’s recording equipment.

Planned Parenthood hired Fusion GPS – yes, THAT Fusion GPS – to trash Daleiden’s reputation and besmirch his reporting.

Daleiden is still in court over the issue. He’s suing Harris.

He said on Twitter that “Kamala Harris is the greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen.”

4. Harris illegally tries to ‘out’ donor lists of conservative groups

Shortly after Lois Lerner, John Koskinen, Barack Obama, and “the Cincinnati office” slow-rolled the charitable applications to the IRS from Tea Party groups to intentionally keep them out of the 2012 election cycle, Kamala Harris was stepping up her efforts to harass those same groups on the state level. She did so by unconstitutionally requiring organizations to reveal their donors if they wanted to raise money in California.

Harris knew exactly what political havoc could be wrought by “outing” the donors. That’s because she’d seen it before.

In 2008, the donor lists to Proposition 8 in California — a proposition to define marriage as a union between one man and one woman — were made available to the public. In the words of one lawsuit, there was a cascade of “threats, harassment, and reprisals” against people of good faith who didn’t believe in gay marriage. Does anyone remember that video of the old lady getting literally slammed by political foes? People were fired, doxxed, hectored, and screamed at. Think antifa confronting a cop and you get the picture.

Harris tried this gambit on Americans for Prosperity. The Wall Street Journal reports that in a 2016 lawsuit, a federal judge ruled against Harris.

The judge is an LBJ appointee who can recall when disclosure was used as a political weapon in the Jim Crow South. “[A]lthough the Attorney General correctly points out that such abuses are not as violent or pervasive as those encountered in NAACP v. Alabama or other cases from that era,” he wrote, “this Court is not prepared to wait until an AFP opponent carries out one of the numerous death threats made against its members.

Harris averred that outing the donors would serve as a failsafe from self-dealing. When asked to produce evidence of her claim, she couldn’t.

“Today a US District Court ruled in favor of Americans for Prosperity Foundation’s lawsuit against California Attorney General Kamala Harris, ruling that her demands for the Foundation to hand over its list of members and supporters is unconstitutional,” AFP announced in a press release at the time. “We’ve repeatedly covered Harris’s unprecedented drive to demand disclosure of donor lists by nonprofits that carry on activities in California, a step likely to lead to private and public retaliation against individuals and groups revealed to have donated to unpopular or controversial causes.”

5. Harris forsook Judge Kavanaugh’s rights for her political gain

We all get it. Politics is a dirty business, but surely, a woman who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, a woman who was a former district attorney and state attorney general would show more respect for the law and the presumption of innocence than Harris did at the clown car show called the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

She did neither.

Mollie Hemingway over at The Federalist:

One of the ringleaders of the Democratic Party’s attempt to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life in 2018 has been named Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election. [ … ] Harris, a former prosecutor, led a line of questioning that was an obvious attempt to put Kavanaugh in a perjury trap, albeit a trap he was able to avoid. Harris began by asking Kavanaugh if he had ever discussed Robert Mueller, the special counsel then investigating the Trump presidential campaign, with anyone.

Harris looked foolish after the colloquy and, to make up for her silliness, Harris tried to impeach Kavanaugh a year later.

Harris has thrown over people’s basic civil rights for political expediency for years now. She obviously doesn’t have a healthy respect for the rule of law – unless it happens to cross streams with her politics. We require more from our politicians, especially one who wishes to spend a lot of time in the White House as Joe Biden’s #2.

Back when she was running for California attorney general, some opined that Harris was the second coming of Barack Obama. Judging by her willingness to sell out individual freedoms and civil rights, they might be right.

