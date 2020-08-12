https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/home-wrecker-ilhan-omar-wins-primary-proving-america-hating-marxists-continue-take-democrat-party/

Home-wrecker and Democrat squad member Ilhan Omar won her primary election on Tuesday night.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi funneled $14,000 to the anti-Semitic radical.

THIS JUST IN: @IlhanMN joins @AOC and @RashidaTlaib in winning her primary election despite horrible attacks and tremendous amounts of money spent to defeat her. All that energy and all those dollars wasted, ‘cause these ladies aren’t going anywhere. https://t.co/VBMgRr1pDJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2020

Ilhan thanked her far left supporters.

Thank you. Thank you to all our volunteers. And thank you to the election officials, postal workers, and other government employees who make our democracy thrive—even in a pandemic.

More than anything, this election was a beautiful example of democracy in action. pic.twitter.com/P0frE4pvTs — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 12, 2020

The was quite a feat!

Ilhan divorced her first and third husband, then married her white consultant and funneled $1.7 million to his firm since she’s been in Congress.

Ilhan Omar wants to dismantle the US economy.

Ilhan Omar supports defunding the police.

And Ilhan used a verse from the Koran to defend her adultery.

Ilhan is the perfect representative of today’s Democrat Party.

