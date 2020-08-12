https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/home-wrecker-ilhan-omar-wins-primary-proving-america-hating-marxists-continue-take-democrat-party/

Home-wrecker and Democrat squad member Ilhan Omar won her primary election on Tuesday night.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi funneled $14,000 to the anti-Semitic radical.

TRENDING: UPDATE: MSNBC and CNN Doctor Image of Biden Calling Kamala Harris with a Cheat Sheet Script! — And Old Joe Was Holding His Phone Upside-Down

Ilhan thanked her far left supporters.

The was quite a feat!

Ilhan divorced her first and third husband, then married her white consultant and funneled $1.7 million to his firm since she’s been in Congress.

Ilhan Omar wants to dismantle the US economy.

Ilhan Omar supports defunding the police.

And Ilhan used a verse from the Koran to defend her adultery.

Ilhan is the perfect representative of today’s Democrat Party.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...