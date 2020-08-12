https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/12/ilhan-omar-defeats-democratic-primary-challenger/

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) managed to fend off a well-funded primary challenger in Minnesota’s primary elections Tuesday night, The Hill reports.

In the 5th Congressional District, Omar—who is one of the first Muslims elected to Congress and who has a history of racist statements against whites and Jews—was challenged by Antone Melton-Meaux. Although Melton-Meaux raised more than $3 million to Omar’s $470,000, Omar decisively won the primary with 57 percent of the vote, to Melton-Meaux’s 39 percent.

Omar, like her fellow members of “the squad” of socialist and progressive congresswomen, has been criticized for being too far-left and for her numerous controversial statements, particularly with regards to Israel. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), both of whom are card-carrying members of the Democratic Socialists of America, also faced primary challengers this year but ultimately emerged victorious.

During the campaign, Melton-Meaux had attacked Omar for her poor attendance record in Congress and missing numerous key votes, claiming that she was much more focused on her national profile than on issues that help her district.

Omar has also faced a number of scandals during her first two years in office, including allegations that she engaged in immigration fraud by marrying her brother and funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars from her campaign treasury to a campaign consulting firm owned by her new husband.

Omar and her allies, particularly Ocasio-Cortez, falsely accused Melton-Meaux of “being propped up by Republican super PACs and GOP megadonors.”

Omar will face Republican nominee Lacy Johnson in the general election, although the district—which includes the riot-torn city of Minneapolis—is widely expected to stay blue.

