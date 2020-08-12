https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/inflation-higher-consumers-age-62/2020/08/12/id/981876

While U.S. consumer prices in July generally rose more than economists expected, the news was somewhat worse for people over 62.

A separate Bureau of Labor Statistics index that tracks prices associated with older consumers climbed 1.3% last month from a year earlier, compared with 1% for the consumer price index overall in Wednesday’s inflation report.

The agency this month made the data available on its website; previously it was provided only on request.

The index shows inflation for decades has been rising at a faster clip for seniors than for the general public. That’s because it assigns higher weights to items — including medical services and housing — based on their relative importance to older people.

In 1987, Congress directed the BLS to begin calculating a consumer price index for the elderly. The BLS developed the series and reconstructed it back to the early 1980s.

