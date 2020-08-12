https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/israel-and-united-arab-emirates-reach-historic-peace-deal-brokered-united-states?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An historic deal was announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, to establish a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations. The deal was brokered by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel has consented to suspend its effort to apply sovereignty to various areas of the West Bank that it has been considering annexing.

The deal was reportedly sealed on Thursday during a phone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, and President Donald Trump.

The deal will formally be known as the “Abraham Accords.” The agreement was negotiated by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

