Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to consider authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and other matters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)

If Democrats and the left are one thing, it’s predictable.

The moment Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden’s running-mate, the articles began flying out from the left that pre-loaded any argument or resistance to her as the result of sexism.

Nevermind that the right has enthusiastically supported women candidates in the past, from Sarah Palin to Michelle Bachman and Carli Fiorina. Those racist Republicans are part of the patriarchy and are resisting Harris simply because she’s a woman.

We’ll just conveniently ignore the fact that the left only wanted her because she was a woman, making them the real sexists.

Regardless, as I write this, news outlets are churning out the victim points for Harris like a factory line.

The Washington Post kicked things off by declaring you’re sexist even before it was announced that Harris was Biden’s VP pick. They made sure to give reasons why any of his picks, be it Harris or others, are victims of sexism if they face any resistance so that all the bases were covered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote that “women were bracing for sexism” as if Harris’s inclusion in the campaign was going to send a wave of hatred toward women. The Dispatch claimed they were proven right as the moment she was announced, “misinformation” began spreading around online. A campaign dubbed “We Have Her Back” established a “war room” with the sole purpose of refuting sexist attacks such as claims that Harris panted Biden as racist on the debate stage is not only true, but also not at all sexist.

Of course, CNN had to immediately get in on the action with their political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson declaring that President Trump will reuse his “sexist” 2016 attacks on Hillary Clinton and rework them for Harris.

“You see him going against Kamala Harris in that same way in some of his comments,” said Henderson.

“And you imagine you’ll see some of that as well from other folks in the [Republican] party and more generally, just the culture as well. The culture is sort of primed to be racist, it’s primed to be sexist, so I think it will be interesting to see some of the conversation that comes out of this very historic pick.”

For good measure, Henderson made it clear that these sexist attacks are going to work because his voters are also sexist and racist.

“I think they’re going to throw the kitchen sink at Kamala Harris, at this ticket. It will be laced with racism and sexism in the that way we have come to see this president and understand this president over the last many years, and we’ll see if it works,” she said.

“I have said before, racism and sexism [are] very powerful forces in this country. Racism might be the most powerful force in this country ever and so it’s [the choice of Harris is] still a big risk.”

Social media denizens hardly waited for the media’s cues. They too have already launched into a preemptive attack of sexist accusations.

How long before Trump makes a sexist and/or racist comment about Kamala Harris? — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) August 11, 2020

Any discussion of Willie Brown in relation to Kamala Harris is sexist. Kamala Harris won elected office via VOTES of Californians. Not because of Willie Brown. He didn’t get further than Mayor. — delonté 𖧵 💛🐝 (@dilemmv) August 9, 2020

You can dislike Harris’ record (I do) and a lot of the things she’s done, but what you will NOT do is attack her using the violent anti-Black, misogynistic, sexist rhetoric that so many people choose to use when “critiquing” Kamala Harris. — Harita (@haritaiswara) August 11, 2020

For just the third time in U.S. history, a woman will be a major party’s #VP nominee. We won’t let the media’s sexist political attacks tear down @KamalaHarris or any other women candidates. Speak out & add your name to the #WeHaveHerBack open letter: https://t.co/cPWL46AJTv — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) August 11, 2020

Trump says Kamala Harris was “nasty” to Kavanaugh, very quickly dipping into his bag of sexist phrases. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 11, 2020

Non-Black folks watch how you criticize Kamala Harris. I’d rather y’all amplify Black people on here than to slip up and make anti-Black/Sexist remarks masked as “criticism” — Baby Drew (@SocioDrew) August 11, 2020

If you don’t like Kamala Harris but you can’t quite explain why, the first question to ask yourself is “am I racist,” and the next question to ask yourself is “am I sexist.” — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) August 11, 2020

The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020

If the left is banking on accusations of sexism working against the right every time they criticize Harris, then I have sour news for them. It didn’t work for Clinton and it’s definitely not going to work for Harris.

The idea of calling other sexist is really only something that scratches the itch of leftists who believe in things like the patriarchy and the victimization of women. The idea of calling your opponent sexism isn’t really an argument, it’s just a silencing mechanic that is wearing thinner and thinner the more it’s used. Judging by the 2016 election, it’s already pretty useless.

The left should concern itself less with finding ways to accuse its opponents of sexism and more time trying to make someone who is just as unelectable as Biden look even remotely capable of leading this country. Even Democrats seem to be turned off by her.

