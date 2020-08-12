https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/jail-fauci-us-almost-30-times-covid-19-deaths-per-population-third-world-countries-promoted-early-hcq-use/

The liberal mainstream media can’t hide this truth from the public forever.

The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives.

TRENDING: California Black Lives Matter Leader Charged with Five Felonies, Faces 15 Years in Prison (VIDEO)

That could have been lowered by possibly 80% if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 100,000 American lives could have been saved!

Here is the website that has compiled all of this international data.

Even developing nations Ukraine, Greece, Cuba, Morocco, Indonesia and Algeria fared better than the US under Dr. Fauci!

To this day Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC and the FDA refuse to promote the use of HCQ in the early treatment of hydroxychloroquine.

The American Thinker reported that the US has up to 30 times more deaths per population than countries that promoted its early use!

When will Dr. Fauci be brought to justice for his incompetency that resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 Americans?

Via American Thinker:

If Fauci wants an empirical study, the mother of all empirical studies is an analysis of Third-World COVID-19 mortality rates prepared by Bruce E Dale, PhD, University Distinguished Professor, Michigan State University and Mark A Howard, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine: The average death rate in the five countries (India, Costa Rica, Australia, South Korea and Brazil) that have made early and prophylactic use of HCQ is about 6.0 per million inhabitants. In contrast, the US death rate is 167.0 per million inhabitants, almost 30 times as many deaths per million citizens. The US has almost exclusively used HCQ on hospitalized patients, late in the course of infection. These late-stage treatments have largely failed. We (the authors) have the strong impression that acceptance of HCQ has become politicized. We cite below some of the evidence that, in our minds, HCQ has become closely associated with Trump. This unfortunate association has made an objective, scientific evaluation of the risk/benefit ratio for this medication much more difficult…and we believe this has cost and will cost lives. …If the US does not make better use of this safe, cheap and effective drug HCQ to treat COVID-19, we can expect to suffer tens of thousands more deaths than would otherwise occur. What a (completely preventable) tragedy!…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

