https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f34c8d04dec887547a2e7cf
Winston Ortiz, 18, died after he was stabbed and set on fire in a horrific attack in a hallway in a Bronx apartment building. The teenager was stabbed in the chest before having gasoline poured on him…
Rosemary Maione, 69, from Adelaide, has been charged with the manslaughter of Ann Marie Smith, who had cerebral palsy….
A teacher accused of sex with a male student, 14, as often as three times in the one day allegedly sent a Snapchat image of herself lying on a bed, saying: ‘I’m waiting for you’….
Footage has emerged of the west Sydney event showing drummers surrounded by guests dancing in close proximity, a human prosecco cake and $50 bills flying around the room….
Move comes as tensions between Greece and Turkey grow over Ankara’s move to prospect for gas in disputed waters. …