(TODAY) — A Jewish professional ice hockey player says he is trying to make a statement that “Jews are stronger than ever” after getting backlash for signing with a team based in Auschwitz.

Eliezer Sherbatov, 28, has faced criticism for signing a one-year contract with a team in Oswiecim, which is the Polish name for Auschwitz, where nearly a million Jews died in the largest of the Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers in World War II, according to the Auschwitz Museum.

“Never thought I would have to say this: For a #Jew to play for team #Auschwitz is treason, a betrayal of the #Jewish people, and a shameful stab in the back for millions,” New York City Rabbi Elchanan Poupko tweeted. “There are lots of hockey teams out there, @Sherbatov1 , find another one.”

