https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/jobless-claims-drop-below-1-million-first-time-march?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

For the first time since March 21, weekly unemployment insurance claims dropped below 1 million in the United States. The total number of claims was 963,000, which was lower than the predicted number of 1.1 million.

Prior to this week’s figures, the jobless claims number was higher than 1 million for 20 weeks in a row as the country’s economy shutdown due to the global pandemic.

While the first time claim number was sub-1 million for the first week of August, the continuing claims figure is still nearly 15.5 million — though, that figure decreased by more than 600,000 this week as well.

