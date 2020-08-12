http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OvpgcivQGOM/

John McAfee, the tech pioneer behind one of the world’s first consumer anti-virus programs, was reportedly arrested in Norway this week for wearing wear a woman’s undergarment as a coronavirus mask. McAfee was ultimately released from a Norweigian jail after a brief stay.

McAfee’s wife began posting updates from John’s account on Monday morning. She claimed that John would be released from jail after just a few days. “I’ll manage John’s account until he escapes (usual method), bribes someone (very quick – might be out in a few hours), retains the right lawyer (will be a few days) or becomes warden of the jail, in which case we will have to force him out,” Janice McAfee tweeted.

Janice McAfee claimed that John was arrested for his refusal to replace the thong with a standard mask. “He was not arrested for wearing the thong as a mask,” she added. “He was arrested for refusing to replace it with a ‘medically certified’ over the ear mask. I refused as well. But they chose to arrest John, and leave me be.”

“I cannot speak publicly about my fun and games yesterday, regrettably, but after a few hours sleep I will be back with my usual stream of conscious [sic],” John McAfee wrote upon release from jail.

On August 7, McAfee announced that he was auctioning off thongs that had been worn by him and his wife. “I will be auctioning my Coronavirus masks, worn for one day (to soften the fabric) by @theemrsmcafee, and after, by myself for two days,” McAfee tweeted.

McAfee has twice sought the Libertarian Party nomination for President of the United States. His campaigns were unsuccessful in both 2016 and 2020. He frequently tweets about cryptocurrency and illegal drugs.

