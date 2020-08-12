http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/egmO2izrBmk/joltin-joes-memory-veep-edition.php

Following up on Daniel Pipes’s satirical suggestion of help for Joe Biden, Biden’s staff appears to have provided him a script for yesterday’s phone call to Kamala Harris. The Federalist’s Tristan Justice provides an account including Sean Davis’s tweet immediately below.

Biden’s staff had to write a script for him so he’d know why he was even talking to Kamala Harris. “I’m calling you today because…” pic.twitter.com/9iUMnVzmtZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 11, 2020

Jon Nicosia observes that Biden’s phone is upside down. Did Biden’s staff tell him to position it that way or did they neglect to help him orient it?

PS. His iPhone is also upside down 🤦‍♂️ — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 11, 2020

