Following up on Daniel Pipes’s satirical suggestion of help for Joe Biden, Biden’s staff appears to have provided him a script for yesterday’s phone call to Kamala Harris. The Federalist’s Tristan Justice provides an account including Sean Davis’s tweet immediately below.

Jon Nicosia observes that Biden’s phone is upside down. Did Biden’s staff tell him to position it that way or did they neglect to help him orient it?

