(LOS ANGELES TIMES) — A judge on Tuesday declined to order the immediate closure of a Ventura County church that has been holding indoor worship services in defiance of coronavirus-related health orders and despite a court order barring it from doing so.

The county had asked Judge Vincent O’Neill to hold Rob McCoy, pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park, in contempt of court and direct the Sheriff’s Office to close the church.

O’Neill denied the county’s request to shut the church but scheduled a hearing on the contempt claim for Aug. 21.

