https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/12/kamala-harris-2015-take-on-intelligence-of-age-demographic-that-votes-most-overwhelmingly-for-democrats-is-making-the-rounds/

It was just yesterday that Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, which means some of Harris’ comments from the last few years are re-surfacing. Here’s one such video with Biden’s running mate discussing the intellect of young voters:

Heh.

Well isn’t that something…

And it’s true — Harris said during the primary debates that she’s “interested in having that conversation”:

Harris is off to a strong start.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...