https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/12/kamala-harris-2015-take-on-intelligence-of-age-demographic-that-votes-most-overwhelmingly-for-democrats-is-making-the-rounds/

It was just yesterday that Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, which means some of Harris’ comments from the last few years are re-surfacing. Here’s one such video with Biden’s running mate discussing the intellect of young voters:

Kamala Harris (2015): 18-24 year olds are stupid

pic.twitter.com/frt4jzVN1f — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 12, 2020

Hey, that’s the age demographic that votes most overwhelmingly for Democrats 😳 https://t.co/RFMibMvxCj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 12, 2020

Heh.

Well isn’t that something…

Also Dems: “We should lower the voting age to 16” https://t.co/xA5FCYQbIS — Miss Ann Thrope (@desertgardens) August 12, 2020

This is the same Kamala Harris who wants the voting age lowered to 16 … https://t.co/3Pk8GxJ1uK — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 12, 2020

And it’s true — Harris said during the primary debates that she’s “interested in having that conversation”:

Whenever Kamala Harris wants to be for something and against it at the same time, she always says “I am really interested in having that conversation.” Here she says it about lowering the voting age. She said it about packing the SCOTUS too.

pic.twitter.com/x4JzP2Pqhm — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 12, 2020

Harris is off to a strong start.

If Kamala Harris endorses raising the voting age to 25 she would easily have my support https://t.co/nefnVqYvuX — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 12, 2020

Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. https://t.co/8sy5Zu1wPH — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) August 12, 2020

Stop making me like her https://t.co/5aPSys5Z6w — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

