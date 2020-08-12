http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_7w1NR0f14o/

Democrat vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris still owes at least $1.1 million to vendors from her failed bid for the White House, show Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Bloomberg News reports:

Harris raised about $39 million for her presidential bid in 2019, including transfers from her Senate campaign account, while spending about $40 million, the FEC filings show. She suspended her campaign in December, amid declining poll numbers and fundraising, with some of her vendors ending up with unpaid bills. […] Perkins Coie LLP, the international law firm whose election lawyers work for top Democrats, was owed $523,883 at the end of June. Corporate and private security provider TorchStone Global LLC was owed $160,702, while SCRB Strategies, a California political consulting firm had $92,408 in outstanding invoices. Harris’s campaign ended June with $116,380 in the bank, not enough to pay off her debts. This year, donors have given a little more than $48,000, including maximum $2,800 donations from Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. co-founder Adam Miller and his wife Staci. Under federal law, the campaign can’t be shut down while it has outstanding debts.

Harris ended her own bid for the White House in December amid dismal poll numbers and reported turmoil in her campaign. Although the California Democrat launched her campaign with much fanfare, her failed path to the White House never generated support akin to top tier candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and of course, her running mate, Joe Biden.

In addition to Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) failed campaign still owed $1.8 million as of the end of June, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was still on the hook for $785,890.

Revelations of Harris’s debt come one day after presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden selected the California senator as his running mate. The pair made their first joint appearance Wednesday in Delaware. Following Harris’s selection, President Donald Trump swiftly slammed the California Democrat, branding her, “Phony Kamala.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Harris, as California attorney general, “used her office’s prosecutorial powers for political purposes.”

“She led assaults against conservative non-profits, energy companies, and parents, but not violent gang members or criminal illegal aliens,” he said.

“Now, she wants to turn America into San Francisco.”

“Joe Biden failed his first major test as a presidential candidate by picking extreme leftist Kamala Harris, who embraces the radical defund police movement,and actually wants to slash funding for our men and women in uniform, as his running mate,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in a statement.

The UPI contributed to this report.

