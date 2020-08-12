https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kamala-harris-opens-run-veep-cheering-rioters-looters-new-coalition-conscience-streets/
Kamala Harris on Wednesday gave her first speech as Joe Biden’s running mate.
During her opening remarks Kamala referred to the mobs and looters in the streets as a “coalition of conscience.”
Kamala Harris: The President’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and historic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change. America is crying out for leadership.
Via Paul Sperry:
BREAKING: Kamala Harris today referred to the protesters “in the streets” — who have included countless rioters, looters, arsonists and cop killers — as a “coalition of conscience.”
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2020
Kamala Harris just said that there is “a new coalition of conscience in our streets.” I don’t know, it looks more like a riot to me. pic.twitter.com/NT6LN2LEWh
— Todd Wilken (@toddwilken) August 12, 2020
Here’s the video.[embedded content]
Pretty outrageous.