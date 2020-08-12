https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kamala-harris-opens-run-veep-cheering-rioters-looters-new-coalition-conscience-streets/

Kamala Harris on Wednesday gave her first speech as Joe Biden’s running mate.

During her opening remarks Kamala referred to the mobs and looters in the streets as a “coalition of conscience.”

Kamala Harris: The President’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and historic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change. America is crying out for leadership.

Via Paul Sperry:

Here’s the video.

[embedded content]

Pretty outrageous.

