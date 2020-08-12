https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-second-amendment-stand-your-ground-red-flag-laws/2020/08/12/id/981827

Anyone who believes in the Second Amendment should be wary if Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the next vice president of the United States, sitting a heartbeat away from the White House.

Harris is no better than Beto “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s” O’Rourke on the issue of gun control, which should also incentivize Republicans to drive down to the polls and vote in person.

One year ago, Harris tweeted that she would “take executive action to:

“Revoke the licenses of gun manufacturers & dealers that break the law.

“Require anyone who sells more than 5 guns/yr to run a background check on all gun sales.

“Ban the importation of AR-15-style assault weapons.”

On May 20 of this year, Harris said she would also ban states from enacting “stand your ground” laws, which permit armed homeowners to defend themselves against the threat of murder, rape, kidnapping or bodily harm rather than retreat.

Speaking to the Michael Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy nonprofit, Harris called such laws “racist” because they often target people of color.

“@KamalaHarris gets it,” Everytown reported. “She knows that racist Stand Your Ground laws make communities less safe and that solving America’s gun violence crisis requires common-sense, proven solutions. We can’t wait to elect her as our next vice president!”

Eliminating “stand your ground” laws would mean that any intended victim would have to retreat from the danger rather than defend his life and that of his loved ones.

Biden’s vice presidential pick hasn’t escaped the notice of the National Rifle Association. It observed that Biden and Harris were practically Siamese twins when it came to scrapping gun rights.

“Biden Chooses 2nd Amendment-Hating @KamalaHarris as his VP,” the NRA tweeted.

“Harris’s presidential campaign died soon after announcing extreme gun control agendas. Her plan was to ignore democratic processes & enact gun control by executive order. Biden & Harris will dismantle the 2nd Amendment.”

And that’s not necessarily hyperbole.

Biden would, according to his campaign website, promote a sweeping gun control program that would include:

Support for a ban on assault weapons, which he mischaracterizes as “weapons of war.”

Hold gun manufacturers liable for acts of gun violence.

Restrict the number of firearms a person may possess.

Incentivize states to enact “red flag” laws and gun registries.

When New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA to have the gun rights organization dissolved, Harris sent her congratulations.

“The @NRA bought the president and promotes members of Congress that turn a blind eye to the gun violence epidemic,” she tweeted.

“It takes leaders with courage to stand up to them—thank you, @TishJames.”

