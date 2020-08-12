https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-naral-women-s-reproductive-rights/2020/08/12/id/981830

Kamala Harris has taken an extreme stance on abortion and if she becomes the next vice president everyone who is pro-life will be in for a difficult fight.

Harris is so pro-abortion that serving in the Senate, she has maintained a 100% rating from the pro-abortion rights group National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws (NARAL).

She has advocated for expanded women’s reproductive rights and will continue to fight for even more access to abortion if she becomes vice president, including, says one expert, abortions on demand, for any reason at any time, a position that puts her way out of step with most Americans.

Executive director of Priests for Life Fr. Frank Pavone said Harris has the most “extreme of position on abortion you can take.”

President of the Catholic League Bill Donohue agrees.

“It is hard to be more extreme than her,” he said of Harris’ stance on abortion.

She has argued that men should not decide what a woman should or shouldn’t do to her body and has proposed that states and localities with a history of unconstitutionally restricting abortion rights should have to secure federal approval before new abortion laws can be put in place.

“There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive healthcare,” she said during the CNN/New York Times primary debate in Westerville, Ohio. “And it is not an exaggeration to say women will die. Poor women, women of color will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies.”

Pavone said Harris’ stance on abortion falls in line with the current Democratic Party’s platform, which is “no restrictions on abortions.”

“As President Trump has said repeatedly the whole Democrat Party has gone so far out the mainstream of America more than ever before and that is crystal clear when it comes to abortion,” Pavone said.

He said under a Biden-Harris administration “not a single abortion that would be prohibited or regulated.”

“The American people have never been there as far as their thinking,” he said.

Donohue said most Americans are split on the topic of abortion. He added that many don’t want Roe V. Wade overturned. However, he said, a majority of Americans want legal abortions that have restrictions in terms of reasons and time.

“She doesn’t want any restrictions regarding anything,” he said of Harris. “She is way out of whack with the American people.”

He said Harris would permit abortions “on demand” for “any reason” and at “any time.”

As a senator, he said Harris backed a bill that would repeal the Hyde Amendment. The measure blocks federal funding for abortion. If the Hyde Amendment was repealed, taxpayer dollars could possibly go toward paying for abortions.

As a California lawmaker, she co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act. Under the proposal, there would be a ban on anti-abortion limitations on abortion services.

Harris also voted against a bill that would limit abortions to just the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Pavone said her investigation into anti-abortion activist David Daleiden when she was California state attorney general was a conflict of interest because she was working with Planned Parenthood, which was supporting her bid for Senate.

In 2015, Daleiden released videos showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing fees for human fetal tissue and organs.

“She made sure her office raided his home,” Donohue said of the investigation into Daleiden.

Some pro-abortion rights activists raised concerns over her decision as California attorney general to allow Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian stop providing elective abortions when it entered into a partnership with the Catholic St. Joseph Health System.

But NARAL touted her record of protecting and pushing for more reproductive freedoms. In a statement supporting Biden’s selection of Harris, the group highlighted her Women’s Health Protection Act, her support of the Global HER Act, which expands access to reproductive healthcare internationally by permanently ending the global gag rule, and the EACH Woman Act, which blocks racist bans on abortion coverage.

“NARAL Pro-Choice America was proud to endorse Vice President Biden last month, and his decision to run alongside Sen. Harris further underscores how deeply he understands what’s at stake when it comes to our fundamental rights and what it will take to win this November,” the group wrote.

