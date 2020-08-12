https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamrades-new-york-post-cover-swipes-at-biden-after-picking-president-in-waiting

The New York Post took a swipe at presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday morning with a cover that branded the two as hardcore leftists.

Biden announced his decision in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon, writing, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” Biden continued. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

The New York Post’s cover shows a picture of Biden and Harris high-fiving each other with a title that states: “KAMRADES.”

The title is an obvious play on Harris’ first name and the word “comrade,” which is often used to describe communists. The New York Post’s cover also stated: “Biden picks Harris as president-in-waiting.”

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin slammed Biden for choosing Harris as a running mate, calling it “underwhelming.”

“Sen. ­Kamala Harris checks off two big boxes for 2020 Dems — gender and race. But the moment, if not the actual choice, feels underwhelming because of the amateurish way Joe Biden and his team let the process spin out of control,” Goodwin wrote. “The drawn-out, overhyped vetting often made it seem as if the running mate would save the ticket. A month ago there were six finalists, then maybe 12.”

Goodwin discussed the different factors that forced Biden into having to pick a black woman for the position, from the #MeToo movement to the lack of enthusiasm among black voters for Hillary Clinton.

“The second subtext is Biden’s obvious mental and physical frailties, with more than one observer noting that there was a good chance that the running mate could become president within a first term, should the Dems prevail. The president-in-waiting, as even Biden supporters put it,” Goodwin added. “His advanced age, 77, needed to be countered, and Harris does that, turning 56 in October. At her best, she’s quick and appealing, a contrast to his often befuddled and halting appearances.”

Goodwin wrote that while Harris was qualified for the position, she was not the “superstar she once seemed destined to be.” Goodwin cited Harris’ initial rise during the Democrat primary race, followed by her quick demise after fellow candidate Tulsi Gabbard dismantled her during a debate. Among the marks against her, Goodwin notes, is her past work as a prosecutor, something that could backfire among the Democratic base amid the far-left protests against law and order and rise of the radical “defund the police” movement.

