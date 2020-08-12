https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511636-kanye-west-draws-2-percent-support-in-presidential-bid-poll

Rapper Kanye WestKanye Omari West Illinois elections board says Kanye West short of necessary signatures to get on ballot Kanye West ‘not denying’ his campaign seeks to damage Biden The Hill’s Campaign Report: US officials say Russia, China are looking to sow discord in election MORE garnered 2 percent support in a Politico-Morning Consult national poll released Wednesday as he struggles to qualify for the ballot in a number of states for his last-minute presidential bid.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be ‘fine choice’ for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee, remains 9 points ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE in the poll, 49 percent to 40 percent. West received support from 2 percent of respondents, which is 7 points behind the 9 percent of respondents that said they have “no opinion.”

The rapper is a former supporter of Trump’s who famously visited the White House in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has drawn criticism for his lone campaign rally of the cycle after he claimed that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

Wednesday’s poll also threw cold water over the notion that Black voters are swayed by West’s campaign, as some strategists suggested could be the case when he launched his bid on Independence Day.

Broken down by demographic, West received 2 percent of the Black vote and 4 percent of the Hispanic vote. The demographic group he did best in was those in Generation Z, where he received 6 percent support.

West has successfully filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in a handful of states, including Wisconsin and Ohio, where he is reportedly receiving help from Republican operatives. West said in an interview last week that he is “not denying” that his campaign seeks to hurt Biden’s White House bid.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll collected responses from 1,983 likely voters from Aug. 9 to 10 and reported a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The poll was conducted prior to Biden naming Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be ‘fine choice’ for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate, which could potentially influence voter attitudes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

