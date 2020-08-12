https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-jared-kushner-ivanka-trump/2020/08/12/id/981853

Rapper Kanye West, who has filed petitions to get on the November ballots for president in several states, met privately with President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to those familiar with the meeting, West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride in the Rocky Mountains to meet with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, who also were visiting the state.

When asked to comment, West was vague about the meeting, saying that they discussed a book about black empowerment called “PowerNomics.”

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about the meeting.

West, who has previously voiced support for President Trump, has not denied that his attempt to get on the ballot in several states is aimed at acting as a spoiler to damage the campaign of presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden and recently slammed the former vice president in an interview with Forbes.

The meeting in Colorado is likely to add to speculation that Republicans are assisting West’s efforts to get on the presidential ballot, The Hill reported.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn had earlier told MSNBC. “We saw what was going on in Wisconsin, where he was getting help [from Republicans] getting on the ballot. But African Americans, most especially, know what this campaign is all about.”

