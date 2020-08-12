https://www.theepochtimes.com/las-vegas-company-recalls-meat-products-due-to-unnamed-and-misbranded-allergens_3458276.html

A Las Vegas company is recalling around 200,000 pounds of frozen meat products due to certain unlisted and misbranded allergens, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products in question were meat and poultry products were produced by Mr. Wok Foods during the time between Aug. 6, 2019 and Aug. 6, 2020, and bear the establishment number of EST. 20783 or P-20783.

The specific products for the recall (pdf) in question are: the tempura fried chicken nuggets, both regular and premium (10-pound cases); the tempura fried pork nuggets, (10- and 20-pound cases); the pork with bulgogi sauce (40-pound case); the pork with moo ping flavor, trimmed and precut (20-pound case); curry chicken, coming in 10-pound cases, pork with mushroom Shui Mai (10-pound 100 pieces case, 15-pound 200 pieces case); chicken meatballs buffalo, coming in 6.25-pound cases containing 100 pieces; beef sliced for stir fry (20-pound case); elated plates chicken and beef fajita strips seasoned (20-pound case); eastern stye chicken (10-pound case) kung pao chicken (10-pound case); sweet and chilli sauce chicken meatball (10-pound case); chicken wings (10-pound case); chicken breast sliced for stir fry, regular and mongolian (20-pound case); chicken sliced (40-pound case); chicken thigh meat with satay sauce skewer (10-pound, 100 pieces); chicken thigh meat with satay flavour (20-pound case); chicken nugget and orange sauce packet (10-pound case); BBQ pork sliced (20-pound case); and pork sliced (10-pound package).

All of the products above have a use by date from Aug. 6, 2020, through to Aug. 6, 2021.

According to the recall, the packaging did not properly label some of the allergens, which were milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters. The product also contained MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, all of which are allergens that were undeclared on the packaging label.

The recalled products were distributed across the country and put in vending machines for institutional use as well as for restaurant usage.

The mistake was found when an FSIS personnel came to conduct label reviews and found that certain allergens were missing from certain product labels.

The recall indicated that although no confirmed reports of adverse reactions were filed for the consumption of these products, the FSIS has encouraged consumers who have bought the products to not consume them.

Individuals who are worried about any possible reactions or injuries due to eating the products should consult their health care provider. Furthermore, individuals with questions regarding the recall should direct their inquiries to the general manager of the company.

The FSIS has categorized this recall as a Class I recall, with a high health risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

