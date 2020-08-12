http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61639

Latrell Allen, 20, was arrested in the 5600 block of South Aberdeen at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after police said he pointed a gun and fired multiple rounds at Chicago police officers.

“During the foot pursuit the offender turned and fired shots at the officers, the officers then returned discharging their weapons,” police said Sunday.

Latrell’s mother, Latricsa Allen, told CBS Chicago on Monday that her son was “unarmed.”

An alleged “witness” said she saw Allen “had his hands up, like why you shooting me?”

Of note, Allen’s mother confirmed her son was indeed the man seen in the picture above holding a rifle and a pistol:

As I reported earlier, Allen can be seen brandishing a Smith & Wesson Sigma in photos he shared to his own social media account, which appears to be the exact same firearm police reported they recovered at the scene.

Allen’s public Facebook profile is full of pictures of him throwing up gang signs and brandishing firearms.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed Monday that a “false rumor” was spread on social media “that police officers killed a 15-year-old on Sunday.”

“Officers responded to 911 calls about an armed man in Englewood,” Lightfoot said. “A 20-year-old suspect fired at officers, gunfire was exchanged.”

“The suspect is in stable condition,” she said.

I seriously question how much that had to do with the mass looting as there were rather widespread reports on social media as the rioting first broke out (it lasted some 5 hours) saying a man in his “late teens or early 20s” was shot after getting in a shootout with police.

Would this looting and rioting somehow be justified if police had shot a 15-year-old boy?

It was reported last month that children as young as age 10 are taking part in nearly non-stop carjackings in Chicago’s South Side.

BLM Chicago issued a statement on Monday afternoon (many hours after police had already reported the suspect was a 20-year-old male who shot a gun at them) calling for police to be “abolished” because “racist armed police” shot a “young person” as he “ran away, rightfully fearing for his safety.”

“The [police] chase culminated in CPD shooting that young person, creating violence out of a situation where no one was in danger,” BLM Chicago said.

On Monday, BLM Chicago held a “solidarity rally” for those arrested for “looting” (scare quotes theirs) on Sunday night where they held up a giant banner saying, “Our futures have been looted from us… LOOT BACK.”

Chi Resists protesters were heard saying, “The only good cop is a dead cop.”

Though Chicago reportedly raised all the bridges except one into the city early Monday morning to prevent access into downtown there were more reports of smaller-scale looting on Monday night.

YouTuber MrRomaniaUSA took a tour of downtown on Monday night to document the widespread looting and destruction.

As we saw with the last round of BLM/Antifa riots in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, The Bronx, Chicago and so on, the media is just going to ignore the devastation and act like it never happened.

