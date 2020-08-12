https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/leftist-comedy-godless-hack-bill-maher-fantasizes-president-trumps-death-video/

Last week HBO host Bill Maher fantasized on his show about President Trump’s death.

Maher speaks for millions of violent, godless leftists across the country who think his death porn is funny.

Can you imagine the reaction if any conservative ever put on a fantasy skit on Obama’s death?

Maher is anti-Christian. His only god is socialism.

On Wednesday President Trump responded to the outrageous skit.

TMZ thought Maher was funny.

[embedded content]
