Last week HBO host Bill Maher fantasized on his show about President Trump’s death.

Maher speaks for millions of violent, godless leftists across the country who think his death porn is funny.

Can you imagine the reaction if any conservative ever put on a fantasy skit on Obama’s death?

Maher is anti-Christian. His only god is socialism.

On Wednesday President Trump responded to the outrageous skit.

Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

TMZ thought Maher was funny.

