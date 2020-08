http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/d6cVEha_bjs/liberal-double-standards-at-work.php

The situational ethics of liberals is seldom more vividly displayed than in this pair of Tweets from Shaun King, the faux-black commentator on CNN:

Question: Harris is “the most progressive VP nominee in American history”? Is she really to the left of the pro-Soviet Henry Wallace? Good to know.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook